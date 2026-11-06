Georgia Tech Beats Samford 84-58 as Jordan Ode Scores 18

Jordan Ode scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets beat the Samford Bulldogs 84-58 on Thursday night at McCamish Pavilion.

The game was tight early, with four lead changes and five ties. Samford's largest lead was 1. Georgia Tech broke a 24-24 tie in the second quarter with 8 straight points to go up 24-32, the biggest run of the game.

The Yellow Jackets won every quarter, 19-13, 22-18, 22-12 and 21-15, and built their lead to as many as 26 points.

Talayah Walker added 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals for Georgia Tech, going 4-of-4 at the free-throw line. La'Nya Foster also scored 16 and grabbed 8 rebounds in 31 minutes.

Georgia Tech shot 30-of-61 (49%) and finished with 26 assists. The Yellow Jackets held edges of 40-26 in the paint and 20-12 in fast-break points, and Samford committed 22 turnovers to Georgia Tech's 15.

Kaylee Yarbrough led Samford with 15 points in 20 minutes. Francie Morris had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. The Bulldogs shot 19-of-57 (33%) and went 5-of-24 from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech improved to 2-0. Samford fell to 1-1.

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