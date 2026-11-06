Alabama Beats Alabama A&M 96-43 as Kylie Torrence Scores 18 Off the Bench

Kylie Torrence scored 18 points off the bench, and the Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 96-43 on Thursday night at Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama never trailed. The game had no lead changes and no ties. The Crimson Tide won the first quarter 24-5, scoring 14 straight points to turn a 12-5 lead into a 26-5 advantage.

Alabama A&M took the second quarter 17-16. Alabama answered with a 35-13 third quarter and a 21-8 fourth, and the Crimson Tide's largest lead was 53.

Torrence made 7 of 10 shots, including both of her 3-point attempts, and both free throws. She added 8 rebounds in 23 minutes. Alayna West, also off the bench, had 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in 20 minutes. Amirah Anderson scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and made both of her 3-pointers.

Alabama shot 37 of 65 (57%) from the field and 12 of 22 from 3-point range. The Crimson Tide had 24 assists, outrebounded the Bulldogs 45-24 and scored 48 points in the paint and 25 on fast breaks.

Vanessa Wimberly led Alabama A&M with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting and 5 rebounds. Asianae Nicholson added 8 points and 6 rebounds. The Bulldogs shot 16 of 55 (29%) and committed 18 turnovers.

Alabama improved to 3-0. Alabama A&M fell to 0-2.

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