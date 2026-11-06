Vermont Beats Quinnipiac 76-66 as Emma Haan Scores 23

Emma Haan scored 23 points and made six 3-pointers, and the Vermont Catamounts beat the Quinnipiac Bobcats 76-66 on Thursday night at Patrick Gymnasium.

Haan went 8-of-16 from the field and 6-of-12 from 3-point range, and added 9 rebounds and 2 assists in 37 minutes. Catherine Gilwee had 17 points and 8 assists for Vermont, and Sienna Papanastasiou-Thomas added 12 points.

Vermont led 22-15 after the first quarter and was up 38-29 before Quinnipiac scored 11 straight points to take a 40-38 lead, its largest of the game. The Catamounts carried a 38-35 lead into halftime, outscored the Bobcats 21-14 in the third quarter and led by as many as 15. The teams split the fourth quarter 17-17. There were five lead changes and two ties.

Lilly Thomas led Quinnipiac with 22 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 4-of-4 at the line. Alanna Benoit scored 11 points and Ava Thomas added 10.

Vermont made 17 of 40 3-point attempts, while Quinnipiac went 3-of-15 from deep. The Bobcats held a 46-12 edge in points in the paint and outrebounded the Catamounts 49-32, but committed 12 turnovers to Vermont's 4. Vermont had 19 assists to Quinnipiac's 12.

Vermont improved to 2-0, and Quinnipiac fell to 1-1. The crowd was 678.

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