Cornell Beats SUNY Fredonia 106-37 as Katie Leonard Scores 17 Off the Bench

The Cornell Big Red beat the SUNY Fredonia Blue Devils 106-37 on Thursday night at Newman Arena, with Katie Leonard scoring 17 points off the bench in 13 minutes. Leonard made 6 of 9 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

Cornell led from start to finish, with no lead changes or ties. The Big Red took a 22-16 first-quarter edge, added 31 points in the second and held Fredonia to 2 points in a 30-point third quarter.

The game turned into a rout during that third period. Cornell scored 21 straight points to stretch a 65-31 lead to 86-31, and its largest lead reached 69 points.

Brooke Nunnally-Gardner had a double-double off the bench with 12 points and 15 rebounds in 17 minutes. Clarke Jackson added 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, going 3 of 4 from the field and 4 of 4 at the free-throw line.

Cornell shot 37 of 82 (45%), made 15 of 36 from 3-point range and outrebounded Fredonia 56-26. The Big Red had 27 assists against 6 turnovers and scored 38 points in the paint.

Grace Alexander led Fredonia with 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting. Aliyah Hopkins and Alexys Neckers each scored 6. The Blue Devils shot 13 of 49 (27%) and committed 23 turnovers.

Cornell improved to 1-1. The game drew 116 fans.

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