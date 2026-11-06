UNC Greensboro Beats Columbia (SC) 72-51 as Leyla Minor Posts Double-Double

Leyla Minor had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists, and the UNC Greensboro Spartans beat the Columbia (SC) Koalas 72-51 on Thursday night at Bodford Arena.

Rose Simpson led the Spartans with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-9 from 3-point range. Minor shot 5-of-9 and made 3 of 6 attempts from deep in 32 minutes.

Columbia (SC) held a lead as large as 4 points early, going up 8-4 in the first quarter. UNC Greensboro answered with 11 straight points to take a 15-8 lead and won the opening quarter by that score. The game had 2 lead changes and 2 ties.

The Spartans won the second quarter 20-11. The Koalas took the third 16-13, but UNC Greensboro closed with a 24-16 fourth quarter and led by as many as 21.

Jada Whitesides scored a game-high 17 points off the bench for Columbia (SC), going 3-of-5 on 3-pointers and 6-of-7 at the free-throw line. Maiya Moore added 7 points and Brooke Shipp had 6. Joelle Davis hit three 3-pointers for 9 points off the bench for UNC Greensboro.

The Koalas shot 15-of-58 (26%) and committed 19 turnovers. The Spartans shot 26-of-67 (39%), outrebounded Columbia (SC) 50-38, had 18 assists to 6 and scored 28 points in the paint to the Koalas' 12.

UNC Greensboro improved to 2-0.

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