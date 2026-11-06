Clemson Beats East Tennessee State 76-57 as Mia Moore Scores 20

Mia Moore scored 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range, and the Clemson Tigers beat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 76-57 on Thursday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Moore also had 5 assists and 3 rebounds in 37 minutes. She made both of her free throws.

The game had two lead changes and one tie, and East Tennessee State led by as many as 1 point. Clemson won every quarter, 16-13 in the first, 17-12 in the second, 23-18 in the third and 20-14 in the fourth, and built a lead as large as 19.

Edie Clarke added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 17 minutes for Clemson. Julia Scott scored 12 points off the bench with 6 rebounds and 4 blocks. The Tigers shot 30-of-54 (56%), made 12-of-22 from 3-point range and had 20 assists. They outrebounded the Buccaneers 32-26.

Daniela Lopez and Anala Nelson each scored 10 points for East Tennessee State. Lopez added 6 rebounds, and Nelson went 4-of-7 from the field. Lucia France had 8 points and 5 rebounds. The Buccaneers shot 22-of-54 (41%) and 3-of-13 from 3-point range, with 7 assists.

Clemson improved to 2-0. East Tennessee State fell to 1-1.

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