Lindenwood Routs Central Bible 120-46 as Shamiere Green Scores 20

Shamiere Green scored 20 points in 17 minutes, and the Lindenwood Lions beat the Central Bible Saints 120-46 on Thursday night at Hyland Arena.

Lindenwood never trailed. The game had no lead changes and no ties. The Lions led 25-6 in the first half before scoring 20 straight points to make it 45-6. They took a 63-15 lead into halftime and added 57 more points after the break. The lead reached 74 at the final horn.

Green made 7 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and added 3 assists and 3 steals. Derek Rollins scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, made all 3 of his 3-point tries and grabbed 6 rebounds. Kellen Robinson scored 16 points off the bench in 13 minutes, going 7 of 10 from the field.

Lindenwood shot 48 of 75 (64%) and made 16 of 27 3-pointers. The Lions had 33 assists, outrebounded Central Bible 51-26 and outscored the Saints 60-10 in the paint. They also had 33 fast-break points to Central Bible's 7.

Silas Massey led Central Bible with 13 points and 5 rebounds, making 5 of 6 free throws. Jaisten Payne added 8 points on 3-of-5 shooting. The Saints shot 14 of 61 (23%) and committed 21 turnovers.

Lindenwood improved to 1-1.

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