Miami Beats Jacksonville 79-63 as Gal Raviv Scores 17

Gal Raviv scored 17 points and handed out 9 assists, and the Miami Hurricanes beat the Jacksonville Dolphins 79-63 on Thursday night at the Watsco Center.

Miami never trailed. The game had one tie and no lead changes, and the Hurricanes built their edge early, outscoring Jacksonville 26-12 in the first quarter and 15-4 in the second. Miami's lead reached 29 points.

The Dolphins pushed back after halftime. Leading 48-19 in the third quarter, Miami watched Jacksonville score 11 straight points to cut it to 48-30. The Dolphins won the third quarter 23-16 and the fourth 24-22, but they never got the lead.

Amarachi Kimpson added 16 points for Miami, going 4-of-8 on 3-pointers. Jess-Mine Zodia scored 13 off the bench on 6-of-9 shooting in 17 minutes. The Hurricanes shot 30-of-56 (54%), made all 10 of their free throws and had 21 assists, though they committed 19 turnovers.

Samirah Mamoudou led Jacksonville with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals in 36 minutes. Aniah Smith scored 13 on 6-of-8 shooting, and J'Niya Weaver had 13 points and 6 rebounds off the bench. The Dolphins shot 23-of-62 (37%).

Miami outrebounded Jacksonville 38-27 and outscored the Dolphins 40-28 in the paint. Jacksonville held a 12-6 edge in fast-break points.

Miami improved to 2-0. Jacksonville fell to 1-1.

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