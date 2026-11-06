Ethan Roberts scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Mercyhurst Lakers 83-56 on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Purcell Pavilion.

Notre Dame never trailed. The game had no lead changes and no ties, and the Irish took a 38-23 lead into halftime.

Mercyhurst scored the first four points after the break to get within 38-27. Notre Dame answered with 17 straight points to go up 55-27 and stretched its lead to as many as 37.

Brady Koehler added 17 points and six rebounds for the Irish, hitting 6 of 7 shots and all four of his 3-point attempts. Braeden Shrewsberry also scored 17, going 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. Roberts made 3 of 4 3-pointers and all three of his free throws in 24 minutes.

Notre Dame shot 28-of-52 (54%) and made 15 of 32 3-pointers. The Irish outrebounded Mercyhurst 35-22 and outscored the Lakers 24-12 in the paint and 10-2 on fast breaks.

Jake Lemelman led Mercyhurst with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, with four assists and a 4-of-4 night at the line. Geoff Sprouse scored nine on three 3-pointers, and Cameron Johnson added nine. The Lakers shot 19-of-51 (37%) and 7-of-24 from 3-point range.

Notre Dame improved to 2-0. Mercyhurst fell to 0-2.

The post Notre Dame Beats Mercyhurst 83-56 as Ethan Roberts Scores 18 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.