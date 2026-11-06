Bellarmine Routs Simmons 113-49 as Tacko Sy Scores 22

Tacko Sy scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting and the Bellarmine Knights beat the Simmons (KY) Falcons 113-49 on Thursday night at Knights Hall.

Sy added 8 rebounds in 24 minutes as Bellarmine led from start to finish. The game had no lead changes and no ties. The Knights opened with a 30-17 first quarter and outscored the Falcons in every period, by 18-13 in the second, 25-7 in the third and 40-12 in the fourth.

Bellarmine put the game away with 19 straight points, turning a 58-37 lead into a 77-37 margin. The Knights' largest lead was 66 points.

Kayce Hyman had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists for Bellarmine. Savannah Rowland scored 15 points with 7 assists and 3 steals.

The Knights shot 43 of 81 (53%) from the floor and 8 of 21 from 3-point range. They outrebounded Simmons 62-28, finished with 31 assists and scored 68 points in the paint and 17 on fast breaks. Simmons committed 27 turnovers.

Kendall Taylor led the Falcons with 11 points off the bench, going 4 of 4 at the free-throw line. Chandler Duncan added 9 points and made all 5 of her free throws. Simmons shot 13 of 53 (25%) and had 4 assists.

Bellarmine improved to 1-1. The game drew 350 fans.

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