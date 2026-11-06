Old Dominion Beats Virginia State 69-55 as Shadasia Brackens Scores 17

Shadasia Brackens scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and the Old Dominion Monarchs beat the Virginia State Trojans 69-55 on Thursday night at Chartway Arena.

Old Dominion opened the game with 10 straight points and never trailed. The Monarchs led 16-9 after the first quarter and won the second 18-14. There were no lead changes or ties, and Old Dominion built its lead to as many as 22 points.

Virginia State won the third quarter 20-19, but Old Dominion took the fourth 16-12 to close it out.

Mia Davis added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Monarchs. Brackens also had five rebounds. Trinity Vance scored 8 points with three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.

Kendahl Spearman led Virginia State with 13 points off the bench on 6-of-11 shooting. Chloe Mills and Tamia Darden each scored 8 points.

Old Dominion shot 30-of-64 (47%) from the field and outrebounded Virginia State 48-39. The Monarchs had 17 assists but committed 24 turnovers. Virginia State shot 22-of-69 (32%), made 2 of 11 3-pointers and had 17 turnovers. The Trojans held an edge in fast-break points, 13-8, while Old Dominion led 42-36 in points in the paint.

Old Dominion improved to 2-0.

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