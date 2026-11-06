IU Indianapolis Edges SIU Edwardsville 70-69 on Ariana Williams’ Final Tip-In

Ariana Williams tipped in a layup with 0:00 left in the fourth quarter, and the IU Indianapolis Jaguars beat the SIU Edwardsville Cougars 70-69 on Thursday night at James T. Morris Arena.

Kiyoko Proctor led all scorers with 21 points for SIU Edwardsville, going 7-of-16 from the field and 5-of-6 at the line in 40 minutes. Olivia Smith paced IU Indianapolis with 16 points and 9 rebounds.

The Jaguars took the first quarter 16-10, using a 10-0 run that turned a 10-8 deficit into an 18-10 lead. The teams split the second quarter 19-19 before the Cougars won the third 18-9. IU Indianapolis outscored SIU Edwardsville 26-22 in the fourth, and Williams' putback decided a game that had 5 lead changes and 5 ties. The Jaguars' largest lead was 9 points and the Cougars' was 7.

IU Indianapolis won at the free-throw line, going 26-of-36 compared with 12-of-18 for SIU Edwardsville. The Jaguars shot 35% from the field and 4-of-27 from 3-point range but outrebounded the Cougars 38-31.

SIU Edwardsville shot 47% and held a 42-30 edge in points in the paint and a 20-11 edge in fast-break points. Jayla McClinton added 16 points off the bench, and Tyra Robinson scored 11 on 5-of-6 shooting. The Cougars had 17 turnovers to the Jaguars' 18.

Olivia Flynn scored 11 points off the bench for IU Indianapolis and made all 4 of her free throws. Hailey Smith added 10 points. Both teams are 1-1.

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