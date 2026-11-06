Richmond Beats Southern Virginia 107-46 as Dominick Stewart Scores 17

Dominick Stewart scored 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and the Richmond Spiders beat the Southern Virginia Knights 107-46 on Thursday night at the Robins Center.

Southern Virginia never led. Richmond broke the game open in the first half with 18 straight points, turning a 13-3 lead into a 31-3 advantage, and took a 58-18 lead into halftime. The Spiders outscored the Knights 49-28 after the break and led by as many as 64.

Stewart added three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 20 minutes. Jamie Kaiser Jr. scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting with three 3-pointers, and Will Harper III had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Richmond shot 44 of 72 (61%) from the field and 12 of 23 from 3-point range. The Spiders had 23 assists, 64 points in the paint and 29 fast-break points, and they outrebounded Southern Virginia 41-28.

Talmage Stucki led the Knights with 14 points off the bench, going 4 of 4 at the line with three steals. Will Ross made two 3-pointers for six points, and Austin Mitchell had five points on 2-of-2 shooting.

Southern Virginia shot 16 of 52 (31%) and committed 25 turnovers. Richmond improved to 2-0.

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