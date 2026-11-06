UAlbany Edges Manhattan 62-61 on Madison Roman’s Late Free Throw

Madison Roman made the go-ahead free throw with 0:07 left, and the UAlbany Great Danes held on to beat the Manhattan Jaspers 62-61 on Thursday night at Broadview Center.

Roman finished with a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds. She shot 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-4 at the line, and added 2 assists and 3 steals in 31 minutes.

UAlbany won the first quarter 16-13 and the second 15-12. The Great Danes built a lead as large as 9, but Manhattan answered with 8 straight points in the third quarter to turn a 36-28 deficit into a 36-36 tie. The Jaspers took the third 16-14 and the fourth 20-17, and the game had 4 lead changes and 4 ties before Roman's second free throw decided it. Manhattan's largest lead was 4.

Daria Shishkina scored 14 points for UAlbany on 5-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range. Alexia Bujold added 13 points and 5 rebounds in 38 minutes and went 5-of-6 at the line.

Taylah Murtagh led Manhattan with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Celeste Harper scored 15 off the bench, and Laia Izquierdo Altimira had 11 points and 5 rebounds.

The Jaspers made 12-of-32 3-pointers but shot 34% overall and went 3-of-5 at the line. UAlbany shot 40%, went 11-of-15 on free throws, won the boards 44-36 and outscored Manhattan 34-22 in the paint. The Great Danes committed 22 turnovers to Manhattan's 16.

UAlbany improved to 2-0. Manhattan fell to 1-1.

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