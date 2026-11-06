Seton Hall Beats Long Island 67-60 as Roddie Anderson Scores 19

Roddie Anderson scored 19 points and the Seton Hall Pirates beat the Long Island University Sharks 67-60 on Thursday night at Prudential Center. Anderson went 6 of 13 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range in 28 minutes.

The game had 9 lead changes and 4 ties. Long Island trailed 20-13 in the first half before scoring 11 straight points to go up 24-20. Seton Hall answered and led 30-26 at halftime, then outscored the Sharks 37-34 in the second half. The Pirates' largest lead was 8 points. Long Island led by as many as 4.

Elijah Fisher added 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals for Seton Hall and made all 6 of his free throws. Terry Copeland Jr. scored 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting and grabbed 6 rebounds.

Vasean Allette led all scorers with 20 points for Long Island. He added 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals and went 8 of 8 from the line in 38 minutes. Xinyi Li scored 10 points off the bench, and Justin Johnson had 8.

Seton Hall shot 41% from the field and outrebounded Long Island 39-29. The Pirates went 21 of 28 at the free-throw line, while the Sharks were 15 of 18. Long Island shot 36% and made 5 of 21 3-pointers. Seton Hall committed 16 turnovers to Long Island's 13.

Seton Hall improved to 2-0. Long Island fell to 0-2. The announced attendance was 1,296.

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