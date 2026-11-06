Asia Boone scored 21 points, and the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats beat the Northern Kentucky Norse 79-28 on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Boone went 7-of-11 from the field and 5-of-9 on 3-pointers in 21 minutes.

Kentucky never trailed. The game had no lead changes and no ties. The Wildcats took a 25-3 lead in the first quarter, scoring 20 straight points to turn a 9-3 game into 29-3.

Kentucky won every quarter, 17-9 in the second, 16-9 in the third and 21-7 in the fourth. The Wildcats led by as many as 51.

Clara Strack posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, adding 3 steals and 4 blocks in 25 minutes. Me'Arah O'Neal scored 12 points with 5 rebounds.

Northern Kentucky shot 6-of-44 (14%) from the field and 2-of-20 on 3-pointers. The Norse had 28 turnovers and 3 assists. Sara Basaran and Anna Hamilton each scored 6 points, with Hamilton going 6-of-6 at the free-throw line despite missing all seven of her shots. Ema Mačkić added 5 points off the bench.

Kentucky outrebounded Northern Kentucky 60-35 and held a 32-8 edge in points in the paint. The Wildcats had 16 assists and 10 turnovers. The crowd was 3,917.

Kentucky is 2-0. Northern Kentucky is 1-1.

The post No. 14 Kentucky Beats Northern Kentucky 79-28 as Asia Boone Scores 21 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.