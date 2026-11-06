Penn State Beats Chattanooga 97-93 as Josh Reed Scores 25

The Penn State Nittany Lions beat the Chattanooga Mocs 97-93 on Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center, as Josh Reed scored 25 points and made 15 of 16 free throws.

Penn State led 54-31 at halftime. An 8-0 run in the first half pushed a 30-22 lead to 38-22, and the Nittany Lions went up by as many as 23. Chattanooga never led, and the game had two ties and no lead changes.

The Mocs answered by outscoring Penn State 62-43 in the second half. Kobe McDowell-White led the comeback push and finished with a game-high 28 points on 10-of-11 shooting, including 7 of 8 from 3-point range, with 8 assists in 39 minutes. Matt Hampton added 25 points and Lenny Anigbata scored 19 for Chattanooga.

Reed also had 5 rebounds and 5 steals in 33 minutes for Penn State. Ivan Juric posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, going 10 of 14 at the line. Francois Wibaut scored 14 off the bench.

The free-throw line made the difference. Penn State went 43 of 49 on free throws, while Chattanooga made 14 of 23. The Nittany Lions also won the rebounding battle 40-30.

Chattanooga shot better from the field, 34 of 66 (52%) to Penn State's 24 of 53 (45%), and held edges of 42-28 in points in the paint and 17-8 in fast-break points. The Mocs had 23 assists and 11 turnovers.

Penn State is 1-0 and Chattanooga is 0-1.

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