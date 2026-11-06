Gardner-Webb Beats Catawba 84-72 as Shiriah Harris Scores 14

Shiriah Harris scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs beat the Catawba Indians 84-72 on Thursday night at Goodman Arena.

Gardner-Webb won the first quarter 22-18 and the second 24-16. The Runnin' Bulldogs built a lead as large as 18 points before Catawba answered in the third quarter.

The Indians scored 11 straight points in the third, cutting a 62-46 deficit to 62-57. Catawba won the quarter 29-18. Gardner-Webb took control again in the fourth, outscoring the Indians 20-9. The game had 5 lead changes and 8 ties, and Catawba's largest lead was 5.

Amira Ofunniyin added 12 points and 8 rebounds off the bench for Gardner-Webb, shooting 5 of 7 in 22 minutes. Laila Tull scored 11 points. Harris made both of her 3-point attempts.

Bree Hughes led Catawba with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Sheree Gidney scored 14 off the bench, and Kaelyn Allen made 3 of 5 from 3-point range for 9 points.

Gardner-Webb shot 31 of 58 (53%) to Catawba's 25 of 59 (42%). The Runnin' Bulldogs outrebounded the Indians 39-26 and outscored them 46-24 in the paint, despite 20 turnovers. Gardner-Webb improved to 1-0.

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