Lili Krasovec scored 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and the Butler Bulldogs beat the Lipscomb Bisons 104-57 on Thursday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse before a crowd of 678.

The game stayed close early, with 13 lead changes and 9 ties. Lipscomb led by as many as 4 points and took the first quarter 19-18. Butler won the second quarter 20-15.

Butler broke it open in the third quarter, outscoring Lipscomb 37-15. The Bulldogs scored 22 straight points to turn a 67-49 lead into an 89-49 margin. They added a 29-8 fourth quarter and led by as many as 49.

Tamar Singer had a double-double for Butler with 13 points and 13 assists, along with 6 steals. Saniya Jackson added 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 17 minutes.

McKayla Miller led all scorers with 23 points for Lipscomb. She shot 9 of 16, made 3 of 8 3-pointers and had 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Lexi Primus scored 10 points.

Butler shot 38 of 81 (47%) and held edges of 50-29 on the boards, 58-22 in the paint and 33-4 in fast-break points. Lipscomb committed 26 turnovers to Butler's 12 and shot 21 of 55 (38%).

Butler improved to 2-0. Lipscomb fell to 0-2.

The post Butler Beats Lipscomb 104-57 as Lili Krasovec Scores 15 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.