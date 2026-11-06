No. 18 Ohio State Beats Central Michigan 103-36 as Jaloni Cambridge Scores 23

Jaloni Cambridge scored 23 points and handed out 8 assists as No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Central Michigan Chippewas 103-36 on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Schottenstein Center.

Ohio State took control early, outscoring Central Michigan 34-8 in the first quarter. The Buckeyes added quarters of 25, 30 and 14 points, while the Chippewas scored 6, 7 and 15. There were no lead changes or ties, and Central Michigan never led.

The Buckeyes' biggest run came in the second quarter, when they scored 27 straight points to turn a 51-14 lead into 78-14. Their largest lead was 70.

Cambridge went 7-of-15 from the field, 3-of-8 on 3-pointers and 6-of-6 at the free-throw line, with 3 steals in 23 minutes. Kennedy Cambridge added 16 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals on 6-of-8 shooting. Elsa Lemmila made all six of her shots and finished with 15 points.

Central Michigan committed 44 turnovers and shot 12-of-41 (29%). Jailenn Green led the Chippewas with 9 points on 3-of-11 shooting. Lilah Turnbull scored 8 off the bench, and Indya Davis had 7. Both grabbed 5 rebounds.

Ohio State outrebounded Central Michigan 47-26, scored 46 points in the paint to the Chippewas' 10 and finished with 23 assists. The crowd was 3,893.

Ohio State is 2-0. Central Michigan is 0-2.

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