Texas Tech Beats Charlotte 64-37 as Destinee Hooks Scores 16

Destinee Hooks scored 16 points and grabbed 7 rebounds as the Texas Tech Lady Raiders beat the Charlotte 49ers 64-37 on Thursday night at United Supermarkets Arena.

Charlotte led by as many as 2 points early, but the game had only one lead change and one tie. Texas Tech outscored the 49ers 22-9 in the first quarter and 10-2 in the second.

The Lady Raiders broke it open with 20 straight points, turning a 22-11 lead into a 42-11 advantage. Texas Tech led by as many as 33 and won the third quarter 17-12 and the fourth 15-14.

Hooks shot 7 of 13 from the field and made 2 of 5 3-pointers. Ambrosia Cole added 12 points and 4 steals, going 8 of 10 at the free-throw line. Jalayah Ingram came off the bench for 9 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Mariah Sain led Charlotte with 16 points, 3 steals and 3 blocks, making 6 of 7 free throws. The 49ers shot 14 of 55 (25%) from the field, went 1 of 13 from 3-point range and committed 20 turnovers.

Texas Tech shot 18 of 53 (34%) but made 23 of 33 free throws and outrebounded Charlotte 44-36. Texas Tech is 1-0, and Charlotte fell to 0-2.

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