NJIT Beats Merrimack 57-35 as Marissa Gingrich Scores 15

Marissa Gingrich scored 15 points and added 4 steals as the NJIT Highlanders beat the Merrimack Warriors 57-35 on Thursday night at the Joel & Diane Bloom Wellness and Events Center.

Merrimack led by as many as 2 points early, but the game had just one lead change and one tie. NJIT took control with a 19-7 first quarter, then won the second 12-13 and the third 16-5. The two teams each scored 10 in the fourth.

The Highlanders broke it open in the third quarter with 10 straight points, turning a 33-22 lead into a 43-22 cushion. NJIT's lead reached 29.

Ava Locklear had 12 points and 10 rebounds for NJIT. Kate Donovan matched her with 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and added 3 steals. Gingrich shot 6-of-12 from the field and 3-of-3 at the line.

Merrimack shot 12-of-42 from the field and 1-of-12 from 3-point range, and committed 30 turnovers. Joi Williams led the Warriors with 7 points and went 5-of-5 on free throws. Claudia Crespo scored 6, and Naomi Wilson had 6 points and 8 rebounds off the bench.

NJIT outscored Merrimack 38-20 in the paint and 13-8 on fast breaks. The Highlanders improved to 2-0, and the Warriors fell to 0-2.

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