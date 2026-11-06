Canisius Beats New Hampshire 52-48 as Shariah Gailes Scores 16

Shariah Gailes scored 16 points off the bench, and the Canisius Golden Griffins rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the New Hampshire Wildcats 52-48 on Thursday night at Lundholm Gymnasium.

The teams split the first quarter 16-16. New Hampshire won the second quarter 11-8 and the third 15-11, and the Wildcats built a lead as large as 7 points. Canisius took over in the fourth, outscoring New Hampshire 17-6.

The Golden Griffins trailed 46-42 before scoring 8 straight points to go ahead 50-46. The game had 3 lead changes and 3 ties, and Canisius never led by more than 4.

Gailes made 4 of 9 shots, both of her 3-point attempts and 6 of 8 free throws in 22 minutes. She added 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Maria Sanchez Pitarch had 8 points off the bench, and Sofia Vitucci added 7.

Maggie Cavanaugh led New Hampshire with 15 points and 5 rebounds, going 4-of-4 at the line. Maya Braxton-Young had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, and Erin Edmonds scored 8 off the bench.

Both teams shot 35% from the field. Canisius went 14-of-18 at the free-throw line and outrebounded the Wildcats 39-32, offsetting 18 turnovers. New Hampshire made 2 of 15 3-pointers and 10 of 17 free throws.

Canisius is 1-0. New Hampshire is 1-1.

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