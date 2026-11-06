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Canisius Beats New Hampshire 52-48 as Shariah Gailes Scores 16
By Ball Exclusives Staff,8 days ago
Shariah Gailes scored 16 points off the bench, and the Canisius Golden Griffins rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the New Hampshire Wildcats 52-48 on Thursday night at Lundholm Gymnasium.
The teams split the first quarter 16-16. New Hampshire won the second quarter 11-8 and the third 15-11, and the Wildcats built a lead as large as 7 points. Canisius took over in the fourth, outscoring New Hampshire 17-6.
The Golden Griffins trailed 46-42 before scoring 8 straight points to go ahead 50-46. The game had 3 lead changes and 3 ties, and Canisius never led by more than 4.
Gailes made 4 of 9 shots, both of her 3-point attempts and 6 of 8 free throws in 22 minutes. She added 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Maria Sanchez Pitarch had 8 points off the bench, and Sofia Vitucci added 7.
Maggie Cavanaugh led New Hampshire with 15 points and 5 rebounds, going 4-of-4 at the line. Maya Braxton-Young had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, and Erin Edmonds scored 8 off the bench.
Both teams shot 35% from the field. Canisius went 14-of-18 at the free-throw line and outrebounded the Wildcats 39-32, offsetting 18 turnovers. New Hampshire made 2 of 15 3-pointers and 10 of 17 free throws.
Canisius is 1-0. New Hampshire is 1-1.
The post Canisius Beats New Hampshire 52-48 as Shariah Gailes Scores 16 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.