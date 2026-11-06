Indiana Beats Bellarmine 92-69 as Darren Harris Scores 23

Darren Harris scored 23 points to lead the Indiana Hoosiers to a 92-69 win over the Bellarmine Knights on Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall before a crowd of 17,222.

Harris made 6 of 11 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, and went 6-of-8 at the free-throw line in 22 minutes.

Indiana never trailed. The game had no ties and no lead changes. The Hoosiers broke it open in the first half with 9 straight points, turning a 13-7 edge into a 22-7 lead, and went to the break up 50-26. Indiana built its lead to as many as 30 points. Bellarmine won the second half 43-42.

Bryce Lindsay added 15 points and 4 assists off the bench for Indiana. Aiden Sherrell scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed 6 rebounds.

Tyler Doyle led Bellarmine with 12 points and made all 4 of his free throws. Jacob Wassler scored 10 points and hit 2 of 4 from 3-point range. Sam Donald had 9 points and 4 assists.

Indiana shot 50% from the field, made 12 of 34 3-pointers and outrebounded the Knights 42-26. Bellarmine shot 48% and went 6-of-18 from deep. Both teams scored 36 points in the paint and committed 12 turnovers, while the Hoosiers held a 13-6 advantage in fast-break points.

Indiana improved to 2-0. Bellarmine fell to 0-2.

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