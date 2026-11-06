No. 24 Vanderbilt Beats Wake Forest 74-51 Behind Tyler Tanner’s Double-Double

Tyler Tanner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores beat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 74-51 on Thursday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

The game had five lead changes and one tie, and Wake Forest's largest lead was 2 points. Vanderbilt led 39-27 at halftime. The Commodores led 56-47 in the second half before scoring 14 straight points to go up 70-47. They finished with their largest lead, 23 points.

Ace Glass added 16 points and seven rebounds for Vanderbilt and went 4-of-11 from 3-point range. Ant Brown Jr. scored 14 points off the bench in 18 minutes and made 4 of 9 3-pointers. Tanner went 5-of-5 at the free-throw line.

Kevair Kennedy led all scorers with 20 points for Wake Forest on 7-of-15 shooting. Gavin Placide had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Isaac Carr scored 6 points.

Vanderbilt outrebounded Wake Forest 48-33 and committed seven turnovers to the Demon Deacons' 12. The Commodores shot 28-of-72 (39%) and had 14 assists. Wake Forest shot 19-of-54 (35%), including 6-of-26 from 3-point range, and made 7 of 14 free throws.

Vanderbilt improved to 2-0. Wake Forest fell to 1-1.

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