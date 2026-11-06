Bryant Holds Off Marist 65-63 as Cameron McNamara Scores 16

Cameron McNamara scored 16 points and the Bryant Bulldogs held off a late push to beat the Marist Red Foxes 65-63 on Thursday night at Chace Athletic Center.

McNamara made 7 of 12 shots and added 6 rebounds and 3 steals in 37 minutes. Marist's Justine Henry led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting, went 4-of-4 at the free-throw line and grabbed 6 rebounds.

Bryant took the first quarter 19-15 before Marist won the second 18-13. The Bulldogs broke the game open in the third, outscoring the Red Foxes 23-10. An 8-0 run turned a 38-35 edge into a 46-35 lead, and Bryant's advantage grew to as many as 15 points.

Marist answered with a 20-10 fourth quarter but came up 2 points short. The game had 4 lead changes and 2 ties, and Marist's largest lead was 5.

Genevive Wedemeyer added 12 points off the bench for Bryant, going 4-of-4 from the line. Izzy Adams had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. For Marist, Ryan Oldaker scored 10 points, and Chloe Escanillas hit 3 of 4 3-pointers for 9 points off the bench.

Marist shot better, 25-of-54 (46%) to Bryant's 23-of-57 (40%), but the Bulldogs controlled the inside. Bryant scored 36 points in the paint to Marist's 16, outrebounded the Red Foxes 36-30 and went 14-of-20 at the line compared with Marist's 7-of-9. Bryant also had 10 fast-break points to Marist's 3.

Bryant improved to 2-0. Marist fell to 0-2.

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