UMBC Beats Mount St. Mary’s 79-53 as Angela Williams Scores 19

Angela Williams scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and the UMBC Retrievers beat the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 79-53 on Thursday night at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

UMBC led from start to finish. The game had no lead changes and no ties, and Mount St. Mary's never held a lead. The Retrievers broke it open early with 8 straight points in the first quarter, turning a 7-2 edge into a 15-2 advantage on the way to a 20-11 quarter.

UMBC took the second quarter 13-9, then pulled away with a 31-17 third quarter. The Retrievers built their lead to as many as 31 points. Mount St. Mary's edged the fourth quarter 16-15.

Dagny Slomack added 17 points off the bench for UMBC, making 5 of 8 3-pointers. Heidi Williams posted a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists, and Angela Williams added 3 steals.

Valentina Saric and Karmen McDuffie led Mount St. Mary's with 11 points each. McDuffie went 4-of-4 from the field in 14 minutes off the bench. Jayla Koser had 10 points and 5 rebounds.

UMBC shot 46% from the field and outrebounded the Mountaineers 43-32. The Retrievers had 18 assists to Mount St. Mary's 10 and outscored them 34-24 in the paint. Mount St. Mary's shot 37% and committed 23 turnovers to UMBC's 14.

UMBC improved to 2-0. Mount St. Mary's fell to 0-2.

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