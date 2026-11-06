Western Carolina Beats West Florida 72-58 Behind Hollifield, Young

Kate Hollifield and My'Asia Young each scored 14 points, and the Western Carolina Catamounts beat the West Florida Argonauts 72-58 on Thursday night at Ramsey Center.

West Florida led 16-14 after the first quarter and held its largest lead at 4. Western Carolina then scored 14 straight points in the second quarter, turning a 16-14 deficit into a 28-16 lead. The Catamounts outscored the Argonauts 26-12 in the period and 23-14 in the third, building a lead as large as 21. The game had four lead changes and six ties.

Hollifield made 4 of 9 3-pointers and both of her free throws. Young came off the bench to shoot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 6 at the line, adding 4 rebounds. Ally Hollifield had 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Western Carolina outrebounded West Florida 46-34 and outscored the Argonauts 42-36 in the paint. The Catamounts shot 41% from the field and committed 11 turnovers to West Florida's 15.

Finley Kennedy led West Florida with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 5 rebounds. Janai Jordan scored 13 with three 3-pointers, and Nia Coleman added 10 off the bench. The Argonauts shot 39% and won the fourth quarter 16-9.

Western Carolina improved to 2-0. West Florida fell to 0-2.

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