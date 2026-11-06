Army Beats Mount St. Mary 118-41 as Kevin McCarthy Scores 14

The Army Black Knights beat the Mount St Mary Knights 118-41 on Thursday night at Christl Arena, a 77-point win in front of 658 fans. Kevin McCarthy led Army with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

Army never trailed. The Black Knights led 51-12 at halftime and outscored Mount St Mary 67-29 in the second half. There were no lead changes and no ties.

Army's biggest burst came late. The Black Knights scored 14 straight points in the second half to stretch a 104-36 lead to 118-36, their largest margin of the night at 82 points.

Ryan Curry added 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting, hitting both of his 3-point attempts and his only free throw. Dillon Watt scored 12 off the bench with 5 assists and 3 rebounds in 15 minutes.

Army shot 41-of-60 (68%) from the field and 18-of-30 on 3-pointers. The Black Knights held a 44-27 rebounding edge, had 22 assists against 6 turnovers and outscored Mount St Mary 46-12 in the paint and 14-0 on fast breaks.

Mount St Mary shot 14-of-61 (23%) and 6-of-23 from 3-point range, with 5 assists and 13 turnovers. Nazier Sanders led the Knights with 8 points off the bench. RJ Delahaye scored 6 on 2-of-12 shooting, and Daniel Herzner added 5.

Army improved to 1-1 with the win.

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