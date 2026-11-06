Wake Forest Beats Presbyterian 85-53 as Mary Carter Scores 14

Mary Carter scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons beat the Presbyterian Blue Hose 85-53 on Thursday night at LJVM Coliseum. Carter added 3 steals and 3 blocks in 23 minutes before a crowd of 875.

Wake Forest never trailed, and the game had no lead changes and no ties. The Demon Deacons won the first quarter 22-18 and the second 16-10.

The third quarter decided it. Wake Forest outscored Presbyterian 29-13 in the period, including 10 straight points that turned a 42-33 lead into a 52-33 cushion. The Demon Deacons won the fourth 18-12 and built their largest lead at 32.

Breauna Ware scored 10 points with 3 steals in 17 minutes, and Aurora Sorbye added 9 points. Wake Forest shot 31-of-60 (52%), made 8 of 20 3-pointers and had 18 assists. The Demon Deacons scored 40 points in the paint and 19 on the fast break, and they forced 23 turnovers while committing 14.

Yolanda Floyd led Presbyterian with 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Azjah Reeves also scored 11 off the bench, and Yasmeen Brightwell had 8 points and 4 rebounds. The Blue Hose shot 21-of-54 (39%) and went 1-of-9 from 3-point range. Wake Forest won the rebounding battle 37-30.

Wake Forest improved to 2-0. Presbyterian fell to 0-2.

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