James Madison Routs Central Connecticut 77-38 Behind Zakiya Stephenson

The James Madison Dukes beat the Central Connecticut Blue Devils 77-38 on Thursday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Zakiya Stephenson led James Madison with 13 points, going 3-of-6 on 3-pointers and 4-of-4 at the free-throw line, and added 4 assists in 24 minutes.

Central Connecticut scored first and led 2-0, its largest lead of the night. James Madison answered with 16 straight points in the first quarter to go up 16-2. The game had one lead change and one tie.

The Dukes won every quarter, taking the first 18-8, the second 14-10 and the third 19-13. They closed by outscoring the Blue Devils 26-7 in the fourth, and their lead reached 41.

Bree Robinson scored 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting for James Madison. Maddie Leach added 10 points off the bench, making 4 of 8 shots and both of her free throws.

James Madison shot 31-of-69 (45%) from the field and 9-of-9 from the line, with 14 assists and 8 turnovers. The Dukes outscored Central Connecticut 40-12 in the paint and 14-3 on fast breaks, and outrebounded the Blue Devils 40-34.

Central Connecticut shot 11-of-43 (26%), went 4-of-14 from 3-point range and committed 23 turnovers against 3 assists. Jill Dingler led the Blue Devils with 9 points, hitting 2 of 6 from deep. Liana Salamone had 8 points and 6 rebounds off the bench, and Jah'Nae Stevens scored 3 points on 1-of-7 shooting.

James Madison improved to 1-1. Central Connecticut fell to 0-2.

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