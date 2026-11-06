Lafayette Beats King’s 104-67 as Cooper Kesler Scores 25

Cooper Kesler scored 25 points to lead the Lafayette Leopards past the King's Monarchs 104-67 on Thursday night at Kirby Sports Center. Kesler made 9 of 13 shots, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and added 6 assists in 26 minutes.

Lafayette never trailed. The game had no lead changes and no ties. The Leopards broke it open in the first half with 17 straight points, turning a 14-4 lead into a 31-4 advantage, and they took a 55-31 lead into halftime. Lafayette outscored King's 49-36 after the break and built its lead to as many as 40 points.

Beckett Currie added 15 points for Lafayette. Jasraj Gill had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting with 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Leopards shot 40 of 69 (58%) from the field and finished with 31 assists against 9 turnovers. They held a 52-14 edge in points in the paint, a 23-2 edge in fast-break points and outrebounded King's 41-31.

Matt Christian led King's with 15 points, making 5 of 6 attempts from 3-point range. Sean Forrest scored 11 points with 3 steals, and Ben Rodner-Tims had 11 points and 8 rebounds. The Monarchs shot 23 of 57 (40%) and committed 17 turnovers.

Lafayette improved to 1-1. A crowd of 1,187 attended.

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