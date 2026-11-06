Mercyhurst Beats Penn State Beaver 94-46 as Lena Walz Scores 18

The Mercyhurst Lakers beat the Penn State Beaver Nittany Lions 94-46 on Thursday night at Mercyhurst Athletic Center, led by Lena Walz's 18 points. Walz went 6-of-15 from the field, all on 3-pointers, where she shot 6-of-14 in 23 minutes.

The game had 4 lead changes and 2 ties early, and Penn State Beaver led by as many as 2. Mercyhurst took over by outscoring the Nittany Lions 22-10 in the first quarter and 27-9 in the second.

The Lakers broke it open with 16 straight points in the second quarter, turning a 22-13 lead into a 38-13 advantage. They won the third quarter 23-13 and the fourth 22-14, and their lead reached 48.

Alena Fusetti added 10 points and 7 rebounds off the bench in 12 minutes for Mercyhurst. Cici Hernandez scored 9 points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Both teams shot 41% from the field, but Penn State Beaver committed 38 turnovers to Mercyhurst's 13. The Lakers outrebounded the Nittany Lions 50-32, had 23 assists to 9 and held a 46-16 edge in points in the paint. Mercyhurst scored 12 fast-break points, while Penn State Beaver had none.

Bailey Rieg led Penn State Beaver with 15 points, going 4-of-7 on 3-pointers in 36 minutes. Ny'Ashia Barnes had 7 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, and Jaden Tesch scored 7 off the bench.

Mercyhurst improved to 1-1.

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