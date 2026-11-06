Holy Cross Edges Dartmouth 49-46 as Colleen Phiri Scores 21

Colleen Phiri scored 21 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, and the Holy Cross Crusaders beat the Dartmouth Big Green 49-46 on Thursday night at Hart Center Arena.

Dartmouth won the first quarter 15-11. The teams split the second 9-9, and the Big Green took the third 15-12. Dartmouth scored 9 straight points in the third quarter, turning a 30-30 tie into a 39-30 lead, its largest of the game.

Holy Cross took the fourth quarter 17-7. Phiri's layup with 1:31 left put the Crusaders ahead 48-46. The game had 4 lead changes and 6 ties, and Holy Cross never led by more than 4.

Phiri made 9 of 16 shots, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range, and went 1-of-5 at the free-throw line in 35 minutes. Janie Bachmann added 7 points on 2-of-10 shooting, and Brianna McDermott scored 6 off the bench with two 3-pointers.

Zeynep Ozel led Dartmouth with 14 points and 7 rebounds, going 4-of-11 from 3-point range. Alexandra Eldredge scored 13 points on 6-of-20 shooting and made 1 of 9 3-point tries. Peyton Hoblock had 6 points and 5 rebounds off the bench.

Dartmouth shot 18-of-68 (26%) and 7-of-31 from 3-point range but outrebounded Holy Cross 53-43. The Crusaders shot 20-of-62 (32%) and committed 9 turnovers to Dartmouth's 12. Each team scored 22 points in the paint. The crowd was 489.

Holy Cross is 2-0. Dartmouth is 1-1.

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