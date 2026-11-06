Cal Poly Mustangs Visit No. 5 Arizona Wildcats on Thursday

The Cal Poly Mustangs play the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Cal Poly is 1-0 and comes in on a one-game winning streak. The Mustangs average 78.0 points per game and allow 62.0. They shoot 44 percent from the field and 34 percent from 3-point range, and they average 59.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists and 6.0 blocks per game.

Hamad Mousa leads Cal Poly in scoring at 18.0 points per game. Cayden Ward averages 11.0 rebounds per game, and Jackson Mosley leads the team with 5.0 assists per game.

Arizona, ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25, is 0-1 and enters on a one-game losing streak. The Wildcats average 75.0 points per game and give up 84.0. They shoot 37 percent from the field and 23 percent from 3-point range, with 44.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists and 7.0 blocks per game.

Ivan Kharchenkov leads Arizona in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 38.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. JJ Mandaquit averages 6.0 assists per game.

Neither team has listed any players on its injury report.

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