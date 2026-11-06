La Sierra Golden Eagles Visit Pepperdine Waves on Thursday

The Pepperdine Waves host the La Sierra Golden Eagles at Firestone Fieldhouse on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Pepperdine is 0-1 and comes into the game on a one-game losing streak. The Waves average 85.0 points per game and allow 86.0.

Alex Constanza leads Pepperdine on both the scoreboard and the glass. He averages 25.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Will McClendon tops the team in assists at 3.0 per game.

As a team, the Waves shoot 44 percent from the field and 27 percent from 3-point range. They average 38.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Pepperdine listed no players on its injury report.

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