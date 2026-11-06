North Texas Beats McNeese 77-67 as Je’Shawn Stevenson Scores 30

Je'Shawn Stevenson scored 30 points and the North Texas Mean Green beat the McNeese Cowboys 77-67 on Thursday at The Super Pit.

McNeese started fast. With the score tied 3-3, the Cowboys scored 10 straight points to go up 13-3, and they led by as many as 10 in the first half. North Texas recovered and took a 34-32 lead into halftime.

The Mean Green outscored McNeese 43-35 after the break and built a lead as large as 12. The game had three lead changes and three ties.

Stevenson made 12 of 22 shots, including 3 of 10 from 3-point range, and went 3-of-4 at the free-throw line. He added 5 rebounds and 5 assists in 37 minutes. Cash Chavis scored 12 points, making 7 of 8 free throws, and Aeneas Alexander had 10 points and 5 rebounds off the bench.

North Texas shot 26-of-56 (46%) and controlled the inside, outscoring McNeese 34-18 in the paint and 19-9 on fast breaks. The Mean Green also won the rebounding battle 37-32 and committed 12 turnovers to the Cowboys' 15.

Larry Johnson led McNeese with 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting. Jaylon Dean-Vines also scored 17 off the bench, going 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the line with 6 rebounds. Christian Nitu added 10 points and 7 rebounds. The Cowboys shot 20-of-55 (36%) and made 10 of 28 3-pointers.

North Texas improved to 2-0. McNeese fell to 1-1.

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