Trevor Lawrence Wears Denim Jacket and Jeans for TNF

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence wore a dark denim zip-front jacket with matching dark denim jeans and cream sneakers for Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Ethan Burke, born in Annapolis, Maryland, and raised in Pasadena, wore a throwback Washington Capitals jersey honoring Alex Ovechkin — complete with the Screaming Eagle logo — over a black hoodie.

Weather shaped gameday attire across Week 9. Rain was possible in Baltimore, prompting water-resistant outerwear. Charlotte’s mid-60s sunshine supported varsity jackets and knit polos. Miami Gardens’ 80-degree heat encouraged breezy button-downs and sunglasses. Sunny conditions in Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area favored short sleeves. Seattle’s forecast rain required more layered options. Philadelphia and Foxborough saw temperatures near 50 degrees, encouraging knitwear. Chicago’s cool Sunday night made bold outerwear common at Soldier Field.

The feature appeared in a report published today, Thursday, November 5, 2026.

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