Fordham Beats St. Thomas Aquinas 70-62 as Ugne Sirtautaite Scores 24

Ugne Sirtautaite had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and the Fordham Rams beat the St. Thomas Aquinas Spartans 70-62 on Thursday at Rose Hill Gym.

St. Thomas Aquinas came out hot and won the first quarter 22-17. The Spartans built a lead as large as 10 points, while Fordham's biggest lead was 9. The game had 14 lead changes and 4 ties.

Fordham took control in the third quarter, which it won 19-14. Trailing 53-52, the Rams scored 9 straight points to go up 61-53. They then held the Spartans to 9 points in the fourth quarter and won that period 16-9.

Lakresha Edwards added 17 points for Fordham, going 5-of-14 from 3-point range in 39 minutes. Anastasija Veljovic scored 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting and blocked 3 shots. Sirtautaite went 8-of-17 from the field and 7-of-12 at the free-throw line.

Toni Schuetze led St. Thomas Aquinas with 21 points and 7 rebounds off the bench on 7-of-10 shooting. Bailey Chapman scored 20 points and made 6 of 7 3-pointers. Daniela Gintere added 10 points.

The Spartans shot 12-of-23 from beyond the arc but committed 26 turnovers. Fordham outscored them 30-12 in the paint and had 14 assists to the Spartans' 7.

Fordham improved to 2-0.

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