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Morehead State Beats Virginia Lynchburg 114-60 as Kyrell Shaw Scores 28
By Ball Exclusives Staff,8 days ago
Kyrell Shaw scored 28 points off the bench in 18 minutes, and the Morehead State Eagles beat the Virginia Lynchburg Dragons 114-60 on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
Shaw made 10 of 16 shots, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and grabbed 6 rebounds before a crowd of 1,456.
Virginia Lynchburg held a 1-point lead early, and the game had two lead changes. Morehead State took control in the first half with 14 straight points, turning a 27-17 lead into a 41-17 advantage. The Eagles led 58-24 at halftime and outscored the Dragons 56-36 after the break, with the lead reaching 54 at the end.
Clayton Parker added 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting, went 6 of 6 at the free-throw line and had 4 steals and 6 rebounds. Chase Dawson scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and handed out 5 assists.
Morehead State shot 60% from the field (44 of 73) and 15 of 31 from 3-point range. The Eagles outrebounded Virginia Lynchburg 49-25, had 30 assists on 44 baskets and outscored the Dragons 52-18 in the paint and 20-6 on fast breaks.
Mohamed Diaby and Jordan Barr each scored 13 points for Virginia Lynchburg. Diaby added 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks, and Barr played all 40 minutes. Donovan Peterson scored 12 off the bench. The Dragons shot 32% (22 of 69) and made 9 of 32 3-pointers.
Morehead State improved to 1-1.
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