Morehead State Beats Virginia Lynchburg 114-60 as Kyrell Shaw Scores 28

Kyrell Shaw scored 28 points off the bench in 18 minutes, and the Morehead State Eagles beat the Virginia Lynchburg Dragons 114-60 on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.

Shaw made 10 of 16 shots, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and grabbed 6 rebounds before a crowd of 1,456.

Virginia Lynchburg held a 1-point lead early, and the game had two lead changes. Morehead State took control in the first half with 14 straight points, turning a 27-17 lead into a 41-17 advantage. The Eagles led 58-24 at halftime and outscored the Dragons 56-36 after the break, with the lead reaching 54 at the end.

Clayton Parker added 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting, went 6 of 6 at the free-throw line and had 4 steals and 6 rebounds. Chase Dawson scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and handed out 5 assists.

Morehead State shot 60% from the field (44 of 73) and 15 of 31 from 3-point range. The Eagles outrebounded Virginia Lynchburg 49-25, had 30 assists on 44 baskets and outscored the Dragons 52-18 in the paint and 20-6 on fast breaks.

Mohamed Diaby and Jordan Barr each scored 13 points for Virginia Lynchburg. Diaby added 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks, and Barr played all 40 minutes. Donovan Peterson scored 12 off the bench. The Dragons shot 32% (22 of 69) and made 9 of 32 3-pointers.

Morehead State improved to 1-1.

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