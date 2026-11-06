The UC Irvine Anteaters visit the No. 11 UCLA Bruins on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Pauley Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

UCLA, No. 11 in the AP Top 25, is 1-0. The Bruins beat Lehigh 73-53 at home on Monday, Nov. 2.

The Bruins average 73.0 points per game and allow 53.0. They shoot 47% from the field and 29% from 3-point range. UCLA averages 41.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists and 5.0 blocks per game.

Sienna Betts leads UCLA with 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Donovyn Hunter leads the Bruins with 4.0 assists per game.

UC Irvine is 0-0 and has not played a game this season.

Neither the Anteaters nor the Bruins list any players on the injury report.

The post UC Irvine Anteaters Visit No. 11 UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Thursday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.