Pacific Tigers at No. 16 Washington Huskies Preview: Thursday Night Matchup

The Pacific Tigers visit the No. 16 Washington Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Alaska Airlines Arena. Tipoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

Both teams are 1-0. Washington, ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25, beat UC San Diego 79-63 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Huskies average 79.0 points per game and allow 63.0. They shoot 44% from the field and 31% from 3-point range, and average 54.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists and 5.0 blocks per game.

Sayvia Sellers leads Washington in scoring at 25.0 points per game and in assists at 10.0 per game. Brynn McGaughy averages 15.0 rebounds per game to lead the team on the glass.

Pacific averages 105.0 points per game and allows 42.0. The Tigers shoot 53% from the field and 39% from 3-point range. They average 52.0 rebounds, 32.0 assists and 11.0 blocks per game.

Sophia Mindermann leads Pacific with 22.0 points per game. Stella Szabo averages 6.0 assists per game, and LaMiracle Lebon leads the team with 8.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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