Heat Visit Warriors on Thursday Night at Chase Center

The Miami Heat play the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

Golden State is 5-3 and has won five in a row. The Warriors last beat the Clippers 124-112 at home on Sunday, Nov. 1. Miami is 3-5 and comes in off a 117-116 win over the Clippers on the road on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors at 30.0 points per game. Draymond Green averages 6.3 assists and Yaxel Lendeborg pulls down 7.0 rebounds per game. Golden State scores 117.5 points per game, allows 114.6 and shoots 39% from 3-point range.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Miami in scoring at 28.2 points per game and in rebounding at 12.5 per game. Davion Mitchell averages 8.2 assists. The Heat score 118.0 points per game and shoot 47% from the field, but they give up 122.9 points per game.

The teams are close on the glass, with the Warriors averaging 43.9 rebounds per game to the Heat's 43.3. Miami averages 29.5 assists per game, Golden State 26.8.

The Warriors list Jimmy Butler III, Moses Moody, Kristaps Porzingis and Gui Santos as out. The Heat have no players on their injury report.

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