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NFL
Seahawks’ Drew Lock says injured elbow is ‘doing a lot better’
By Ball Exclusives Staff,8 days ago
Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock said his injured elbow is "doing a lot better" as he prepares for a likely start against the Cardinals, ESPN reported.
Lock is in line to start this week with Sam Darnold sidelined. The elbow injury left Lock inactive for Seattle's last two games.
Photo: All-Pro Reels / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0
The post Seahawks’ Drew Lock says injured elbow is ‘doing a lot better’ appeared first on Ball Exclusives.