AFC Bournemouth Beat Sparta Prague 3-1 in Europa League

AFC Bournemouth defeated Sparta Prague 3-1 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday in the Czech capital.

United States midfielder Tyler Adams equalized in the 57th minute after Sparta took the lead through Ebrima Singhateh. Rayan scored in the 90th minute, and Evanilson netted in the 81st to secure the win.

Bournemouth have won seven consecutive matches in all competitions. They are 4-0 in the Europa League group stage.

"We turned a page," Adams told TNT. "We have been a more mature team since our 5-1 loss to Chelsea — we defend with greater discipline and focus on denying opponents space and time."

Lewis Cook missed a first-half penalty, hitting the post. Sparta’s Tobias Guddal received a second yellow card shortly after Singhateh’s goal. Adams scored after Álvaro Rodríguez’s shot was blocked and the rebound fell to him at the edge of the box. Evanilson’s goal followed a turnover by Adrien Truffert and an assist from Ryan Christie inside the area.

Bournemouth remain in strong position to qualify directly for the Europa League last 16.

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