Predators Visit Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday Night

The Nashville Predators visit the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, with the puck set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Nashville is 6-4-5 and comes in off a 4-1 home win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Colorado is 9-6-1 and lost 7-2 at Columbus to the Blue Jackets the same night.

The Avalanche score 4.13 goals per game and average 30.5 shots, but they allow 3.25 goals per game. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 18 assists and 27 points, and Artturi Lehkonen has a team-high 12 goals.

The Predators score and allow 3.00 goals per game and average 25.9 shots while giving up 28.9. Filip Forsberg leads Nashville with 19 points, Roman Josi has 15 assists and Steven Stamkos has 8 goals.

Special teams split the two clubs. Nashville has 15 power-play goals and kills penalties at 89.4 percent, allowing 5 power-play goals. Colorado has 11 power-play goals and a 76.6 percent penalty kill, with 11 power-play goals against.

Nashville lists right wing Jonathan Marchessault as day-to-day. Colorado defenseman Josh Manson is out.

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