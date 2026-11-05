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Stanton Elks at Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners: Thursday Preview

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpcjU_1GoEC7Rs00

The Stanton Elks play the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Icardo Center. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Cal State Bakersfield enters the game with a 0-0 record. The Roadrunners play this one at home.

The fact sheet does not list a record or season statistics for Stanton, which comes in as the road team.

The Roadrunners have no players listed on their injury report.

The post Stanton Elks at Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners: Thursday Preview appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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