Florida Beats UCF 95-65 as Kiyomi McMiller Scores 42

Kiyomi McMiller scored 42 points, and the Florida Gators beat the UCF Knights 95-65 on Thursday at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

McMiller made 14 of 25 shots, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range, and went 7-of-8 at the free-throw line. She added 6 rebounds and 4 steals in 36 minutes.

UCF led by as many as 3 points early, and the game had 1 lead change and 2 ties. Florida led 20-17 after the first quarter and took control in the second, outscoring UCF 28-11. The Gators scored 11 straight points in that quarter, turning a 34-24 lead into a 45-24 advantage. Florida won the third quarter 20-15 and the fourth 27-22, and its largest lead was the final margin of 30.

Vivian Iwuchukwu scored 20 points for Florida on 6-of-7 shooting and made 8 of 12 free throws in 22 minutes. Jade Weathersby had a double-double off the bench with 10 points and 11 rebounds in 14 minutes.

Mahogany Chandler-Roberts led UCF with 20 points and 7 rebounds on 9-of-14 shooting. Vittoria Blasigh scored 18 points with 3 3-pointers and 4 assists, and Caitlyn Jones added 10 points and 4 assists.

Both teams shot 47% from the field. Florida outrebounded UCF 47-25, made 22 of 30 free throws to UCF's 6 of 9 and hit 11 of 25 from 3-point range. The Gators had 13 fast-break points to UCF's 5, while UCF scored 40 points in the paint to Florida's 36 and committed 14 turnovers to Florida's 10.

Florida improved to 2-0. UCF fell to 1-1.

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