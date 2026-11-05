Louisiana Visits Texas A&M on Thursday in Matchup of 1-0 Teams

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns visit the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are 1-0.

Louisiana beat Xavier (LA) 77-72 at home on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Ragin' Cajuns average 77.0 points per game and allow 72.0. They shoot 45 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range, and they average 39.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Malaya Jones leads Louisiana in scoring at 16.0 points per game. Imani Daniel averages 8.0 rebounds, and Arionna Patterson averages 4.0 assists.

Texas A&M also scores 77.0 points per game, but the Aggies allow just 54.0. They shoot 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range while averaging 50.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Kailyn Gilbert leads the Aggies in all three major categories. She averages 30.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Louisiana lists no players on its injury report.

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