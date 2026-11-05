Long Beach State Visits California at Haas Pavilion on Thursday

The Long Beach State Beach visit the California Golden Bears on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Haas Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

California enters at 1-0 and on a one-game winning streak. Long Beach State comes in at 0-0.

The Golden Bears average 80.0 points per game and allow 58.0. They shoot 42% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc. California also averages 48.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Lulu Twidale leads California in scoring at 26.0 points per game and in rebounding at 8.0 per game. Albina Syla tops the team in assists with 4.0 per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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